The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 308.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $13,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

The Progressive stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

