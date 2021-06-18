The Sandbox Reaches One Day Volume of $19.52 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $179.77 million and approximately $19.52 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.81 or 0.01797073 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.