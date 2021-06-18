The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will announce sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.98 billion and the highest is $5.06 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $21.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $63.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.54. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

