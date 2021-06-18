THEKEY Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $42,986.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000152 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.