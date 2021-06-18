Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $3.01 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $291.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.00223541 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00035864 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.09 or 0.04010826 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

