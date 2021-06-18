THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $119.44 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be bought for $7.84 or 0.00022358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00135730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.92 or 1.01029758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

