ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 10.1% This Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $21,312.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00057750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00139209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00180235 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,491.06 or 0.99887380 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00862155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

