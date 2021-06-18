TigerCash Price Down 15% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 15% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $765,097.81 and approximately $7.87 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.63 or 0.00924649 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

