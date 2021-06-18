Time New Bank Market Capitalization Tops $11.10 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $189,843.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00025052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.00 or 0.00740551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

