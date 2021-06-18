TitanSwap (TITAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $215.47 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00011364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market cap of $215.47 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.