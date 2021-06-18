Tokenbox Market Capitalization Tops $199,924.54 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Tokenbox has a market cap of $199,924.54 and approximately $3,531.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00736805 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083506 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

