TokenPay Price Up 22.7% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $201,136.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,176.02 or 1.00212670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00034329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00073324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002617 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.