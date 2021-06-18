Tokes (TKS) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $26.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tokes

Tokes (TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

