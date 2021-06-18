TOP (TOP) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $266,690.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

