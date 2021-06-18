TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $809.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $820.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $646.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TopBuild by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $181.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.54. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $104.52 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

