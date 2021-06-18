Tornado Cash Price Reaches $46.48 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $38.92 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.48 or 0.00130675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00137242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00183066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.41 or 0.00886725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,622.59 or 1.00146242 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 837,357 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

