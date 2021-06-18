Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.91. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.70, with a volume of 25,540 shares trading hands.

TOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of C$211.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.47.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 81,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,159.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,300 shares in the company, valued at C$327,159.33. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 290,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,604.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

