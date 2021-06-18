TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) dropped 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.68. Approximately 13,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,249,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.94%.

About TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

