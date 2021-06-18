Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Shares Down 4.3%

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $176.99 and last traded at $177.19. Approximately 4,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 344,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.20.

TM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $247.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,407,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

