Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 141,284 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,026% compared to the typical volume of 6,645 call options.

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,703,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,164 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in The Trade Desk by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

