Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 348 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s previous close.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 449.80 ($5.88).

Shares of TRN traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 285.60 ($3.73). The company had a trading volume of 7,551,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,232. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.64. The stock has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.95.

In related news, insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

