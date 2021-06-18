Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 709.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

