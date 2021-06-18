Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.38. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$24.29, with a volume of 154,208 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

