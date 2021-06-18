Travala.com Reaches Market Cap of $141.30 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Travala.com has a total market cap of $141.30 million and $6.97 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00007919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00874655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.18 or 1.00012116 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,760,510 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

