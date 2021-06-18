TravelNote (TVNT) Tops One Day Volume of $1,928.00

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 23% lower against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $18,323.45 and approximately $1,928.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

