Treat DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,451.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.