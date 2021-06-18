Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 560,500 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 641,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,777,000 after buying an additional 295,382 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 11.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 429,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. 1,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25. Tredegar has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

