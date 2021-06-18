Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 342,704 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

