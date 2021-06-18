Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.95. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 229,747 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 target price on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 12.49 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.08.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

