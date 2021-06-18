Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 279,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.67. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 1,701.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 25.8% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 128,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

