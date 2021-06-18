Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

OTCMKTS:TRIN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 74,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $387.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRIN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

