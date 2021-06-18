Tripio Price Tops $0.0009 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $630,440.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00059468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.78 or 0.00738579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083092 BTC.

Tripio Profile

TRIO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

