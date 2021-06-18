TrueFi (TRU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.19 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $33.66 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00059524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.31 or 0.00733530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00082735 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.