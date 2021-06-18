Truegame (TGAME) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,877.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $45,633.02 and $2,877.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

