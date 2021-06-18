Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

