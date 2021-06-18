Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lowered by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,756,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,709,446 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.99% of Truist Financial worth $1,560,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock valued at $519,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.15. 345,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,904,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

