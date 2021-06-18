TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,265.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $535,681.14 and approximately $1,265.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00057341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00037853 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00223041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00035758 BTC.

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

