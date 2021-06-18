TrustVerse Market Capitalization Tops $7.92 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $163,462.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.90 or 0.00736149 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00043383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083354 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

