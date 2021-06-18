TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in May

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDS. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

In other TRxADE HEALTH news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,925.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. 432,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,731. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.