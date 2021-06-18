TTC (TTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $67.00

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00740518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00083105 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

