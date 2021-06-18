Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the 1st quarter valued at $3,360,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tuscan during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $747,000. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THCB stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Tuscan has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.52.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

