Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Down 3.4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)’s stock price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 332,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $233,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter worth $341,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth $985,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

