Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 790,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $443.89. 6,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.33. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

