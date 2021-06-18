Typhoon Network Price Tops $0.11 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 18th. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $924,027.97 and $22,182.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00059641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00136004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00182920 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.50 or 0.00880436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.61 or 1.00032886 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,440 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

