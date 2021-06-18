U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Update

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,542,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS USRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. U.S. Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia.

