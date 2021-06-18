U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Short Interest Update

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,542,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS USRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. U.S. Stem Cell has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About U.S. Stem Cell
