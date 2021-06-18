Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $11.10 million and $36,921.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,783.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.68 or 0.06247740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.27 or 0.01574093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00437486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00146860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.55 or 0.00742081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00439650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00369388 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

