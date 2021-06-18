UBS Group AG Acquires 131,714 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,714 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.35% of Jumia Technologies worth $12,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMIA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 3.68. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65.

Separately, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

