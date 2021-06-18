UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 604.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of QuantumScape worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,706,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,554,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $4,045,043.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,199,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,929,745.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $14,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,414,521.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,340,213 shares of company stock worth $34,356,840 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.26. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.