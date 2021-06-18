UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 286.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 96,993 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.37% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Shares of NSIT opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.93. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

