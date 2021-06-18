UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.00% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,571,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 501.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWJ stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $126.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.77.

